Prima Agro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, down 93.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in September 2018 down 93.05% from Rs. 50.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2018 down 16.78% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2018 down 2.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2017.

Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2017.

Prima Agro shares closed at 16.70 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -50.59% returns over the last 6 months and -27.80% over the last 12 months.