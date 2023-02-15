Prima Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 15.96% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 181.69% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 94.34% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.