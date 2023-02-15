Prima Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 15.96% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 181.69% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 94.34% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Prima Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Prima Agro shares closed at 24.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.71% returns over the last 6 months and -26.75% over the last 12 months.