Prima Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 19.92% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 47.97% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

Prima Agro shares closed at 23.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.69% over the last 12 months.