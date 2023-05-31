English
    Prima Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 16% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 19.92% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 47.97% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

    Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

    Prima Agro shares closed at 23.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.69% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Agro Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.193.333.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.193.333.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.83--0.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.27-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.320.791.45
    Depreciation0.220.180.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.191.881.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.700.75-0.06
    Other Income1.120.091.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.851.07
    Interest0.06--0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.851.02
    Exceptional Items0.04----
    P/L Before Tax0.410.851.02
    Tax0.000.250.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.600.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.600.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.410.600.51
    Equity Share Capital5.205.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.791.630.99
    Diluted EPS0.791.150.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.791.630.99
    Diluted EPS0.791.150.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm