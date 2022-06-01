Prima Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2022 down 8.21% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 61.42% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022 down 38.19% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.

Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2021.

Prima Agro shares closed at 27.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and 20.22% over the last 12 months.