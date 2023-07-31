English
    Prima Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 7.23% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 5.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2022.

    Prima Agro shares closed at 23.06 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.98% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Agro Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.533.193.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.533.193.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.83--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.34-0.01
    Power & Fuel0.68----
    Employees Cost0.911.320.90
    Depreciation0.190.220.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.06----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--1.191.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.69-0.700.77
    Other Income0.051.120.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.750.420.81
    Interest--0.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.750.360.81
    Exceptional Items--0.04--
    P/L Before Tax0.750.410.81
    Tax0.210.000.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.410.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.410.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.540.410.57
    Equity Share Capital5.205.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.791.56
    Diluted EPS1.040.791.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.791.56
    Diluted EPS1.040.791.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

