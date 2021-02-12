Prima Agro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 26.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2020 up 26.32% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 701.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 291.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Prima Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.

Prima Agro shares closed at 17.20 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)