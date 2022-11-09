 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pricol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.00 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 495.00 crore in September 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 387.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in September 2022 up 224.1% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.27 crore in September 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 47.58 crore in September 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 185.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 65.61% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 495.00 425.74 387.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 495.00 425.74 387.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 338.50 299.29 266.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.18 12.70 11.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.75 -7.92 -6.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.10 49.07 49.19
Depreciation 19.65 19.48 18.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.77 26.26 20.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.05 26.86 26.71
Other Income 0.56 2.84 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.62 29.70 28.94
Interest 4.54 4.47 8.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.08 25.23 20.33
Exceptional Items 9.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.83 25.23 20.33
Tax -1.73 9.30 7.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.55 15.92 13.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.55 15.92 13.13
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 1.31 1.08
Diluted EPS 3.49 1.31 1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 1.31 1.08
Diluted EPS 3.49 1.31 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
