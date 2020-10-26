Pricol Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 385.99 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.99 crore in September 2020 up 21.58% from Rs. 317.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.27 crore in September 2020 up 218.82% from Rs. 17.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.61 crore in September 2020 up 205.99% from Rs. 17.52 crore in September 2019.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2019.

Pricol shares closed at 57.45 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 78.42% over the last 12 months.