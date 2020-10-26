172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|pricol-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-385-99-crore-up-21-58-y-o-y-6017261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pricol Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 385.99 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 385.99 crore in September 2020 up 21.58% from Rs. 317.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.27 crore in September 2020 up 218.82% from Rs. 17.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.61 crore in September 2020 up 205.99% from Rs. 17.52 crore in September 2019.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2019.

Pricol shares closed at 57.45 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 78.42% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations372.30112.37301.71
Other Operating Income13.70--15.77
Total Income From Operations385.99112.37317.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials253.4370.53198.20
Purchase of Traded Goods13.828.3418.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.842.199.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.9820.9540.76
Depreciation23.1023.0823.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.4313.7535.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.07-26.48-6.86
Other Income1.454.991.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.51-21.49-5.75
Interest10.689.736.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.83-31.22-11.89
Exceptional Items-----5.64
P/L Before Tax19.83-31.22-17.53
Tax-1.44-2.290.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.27-28.93-17.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.27-28.93-17.90
Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.24-3.05-1.89
Diluted EPS2.24-3.05-1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.24-3.05-1.89
Diluted EPS2.24-3.05-1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Pricol #Results

