English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pricol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.94 crore, up 30.75% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.94 crore in March 2023 up 30.75% from Rs. 393.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in March 2023 up 61.74% from Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.84 crore in March 2023 up 17.91% from Rs. 50.75 crore in March 2022.

    Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2022.

    Pricol shares closed at 229.85 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.23% returns over the last 6 months and 96.79% over the last 12 months.

    Pricol
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations501.14465.49393.83
    Other Operating Income13.80----
    Total Income From Operations514.94465.49393.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials347.02320.44262.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.7617.0812.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.62-11.301.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.8160.0941.63
    Depreciation16.5419.7919.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8229.4225.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3729.9831.07
    Other Income1.930.420.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.3030.4031.48
    Interest4.864.305.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4426.1026.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.4426.1026.28
    Tax11.30-0.219.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1426.3116.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1426.3116.78
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.232.161.38
    Diluted EPS2.232.161.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.232.161.38
    Diluted EPS2.232.161.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Pricol #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm