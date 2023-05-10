Pricol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.94 crore, up 30.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.94 crore in March 2023 up 30.75% from Rs. 393.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in March 2023 up 61.74% from Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.84 crore in March 2023 up 17.91% from Rs. 50.75 crore in March 2022.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2022.

Pricol shares closed at 229.85 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.23% returns over the last 6 months and 96.79% over the last 12 months.