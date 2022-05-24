 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pricol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.83 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 393.83 crore in March 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 437.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2022 up 475.69% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.75 crore in March 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 115.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 393.83 392.07 420.94
Other Operating Income -- -- 16.47
Total Income From Operations 393.83 392.07 437.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 262.42 257.99 293.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.57 13.53 16.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 4.60 -4.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.63 47.12 46.18
Depreciation 19.27 19.73 21.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.48 26.41 29.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.07 22.69 34.64
Other Income 0.41 0.78 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.48 23.47 35.43
Interest 5.19 5.39 8.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.28 18.08 26.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.28 18.08 26.76
Tax 9.51 4.77 23.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.78 13.31 2.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.78 13.31 2.91
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.09 0.24
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.09 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.09 0.24
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.09 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:58 am
