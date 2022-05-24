Pricol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.83 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.83 crore in March 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 437.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2022 up 475.69% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.75 crore in March 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 115.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.