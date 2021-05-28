Pricol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore, up 56.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.41 crore in March 2021 up 56.08% from Rs. 280.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021 up 102.41% from Rs. 120.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2021 up 49.49% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2020.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.74 in March 2020.

Pricol shares closed at 81.80 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.76% returns over the last 6 months and 119.30% over the last 12 months.