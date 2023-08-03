Pricol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.86 crore, up 25.16% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 532.86 501.14 425.74 Other Operating Income -- 13.80 -- Total Income From Operations 532.86 514.94 425.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 371.47 347.02 299.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 18.34 14.76 12.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.07 9.62 -7.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.56 53.81 49.07 Depreciation 19.39 16.54 19.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.01 31.82 26.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.15 41.37 26.86 Other Income 2.49 1.93 2.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.65 43.30 29.70 Interest 4.64 4.86 4.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.01 38.44 25.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 37.01 38.44 25.23 Tax 10.27 11.30 9.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.74 27.14 15.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.74 27.14 15.92 Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.19 2.23 1.31 Diluted EPS 2.19 2.23 1.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.19 2.23 1.31 Diluted EPS 2.19 2.23 1.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited