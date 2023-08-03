English
    Pricol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.86 crore, up 25.16% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:Net Sales at Rs 532.86 crore in June 2023 up 25.16% from Rs. 425.74 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.74 crore in June 2023 up 67.92% from Rs. 15.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.04 crore in June 2023 up 24.12% from Rs. 49.18 crore in June 2022.
    Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2022.Pricol shares closed at 279.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.
    Pricol
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations532.86501.14425.74
    Other Operating Income--13.80--
    Total Income From Operations532.86514.94425.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials371.47347.02299.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.3414.7612.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.079.62-7.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.5653.8149.07
    Depreciation19.3916.5419.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.0131.8226.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1541.3726.86
    Other Income2.491.932.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.6543.3029.70
    Interest4.644.864.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0138.4425.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.0138.4425.23
    Tax10.2711.309.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7427.1415.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7427.1415.92
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.192.231.31
    Diluted EPS2.192.231.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.192.231.31
    Diluted EPS2.192.231.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 03, 2023

