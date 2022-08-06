 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pricol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.74 crore, up 40.68% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 425.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.68% from Rs. 302.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in June 2022 up 560.31% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.18 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 32.65 crore in June 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 157.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 425.74 393.83 302.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 425.74 393.83 302.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 299.29 262.42 190.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.70 12.57 10.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.92 1.38 9.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.07 41.63 43.71
Depreciation 19.48 19.27 21.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.26 25.48 20.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.86 31.07 7.51
Other Income 2.84 0.41 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.70 31.48 11.39
Interest 4.47 5.19 7.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.23 26.28 4.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.23 26.28 4.06
Tax 9.30 9.51 1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.92 16.78 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.92 16.78 2.41
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 1.38 0.20
Diluted EPS 1.31 1.38 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 1.38 0.20
Diluted EPS 1.31 1.38 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

