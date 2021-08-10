Pricol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore, up 169.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore in June 2021 up 169.33% from Rs. 112.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021 up 108.34% from Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.65 crore in June 2021 up 1953.46% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2020.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2020.

Pricol shares closed at 89.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.86% returns over the last 6 months and 96.06% over the last 12 months.