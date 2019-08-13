Pricol Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 319.44 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.44 crore in June 2019 down 6.47% from Rs. 341.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.07 crore in June 2019 down 491.87% from Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.17 crore in June 2019 down 15.17% from Rs. 29.67 crore in June 2018.

Pricol shares closed at 29.10 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.50% returns over the last 6 months and -58.10% over the last 12 months.