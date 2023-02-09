 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pricol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 392.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.19 crore in December 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

Pricol
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 465.49 495.00 392.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 465.49 495.00 392.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.44 338.50 257.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.08 15.18 13.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.30 0.75 4.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.09 55.10 47.12
Depreciation 19.79 19.65 19.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.42 30.77 26.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.98 35.05 22.69
Other Income 0.42 0.56 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.40 35.62 23.47
Interest 4.30 4.54 5.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.10 31.08 18.08
Exceptional Items -- 9.75 --
P/L Before Tax 26.10 40.83 18.08
Tax -0.21 -1.73 4.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.31 42.55 13.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.31 42.55 13.31
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 3.49 1.09
Diluted EPS 2.16 3.49 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 3.49 1.09
Diluted EPS 2.16 3.49 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited