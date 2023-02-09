Pricol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 392.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.19 crore in December 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.