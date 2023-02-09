Pricol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 392.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.19 crore in December 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 202.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.45% returns over the last 6 months and 51.46% over the last 12 months.