English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pricol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 465.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 392.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.31 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.19 crore in December 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

    Pricol
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations465.49495.00392.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations465.49495.00392.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials320.44338.50257.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0815.1813.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.300.754.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.0955.1047.12
    Depreciation19.7919.6519.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4230.7726.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9835.0522.69
    Other Income0.420.560.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4035.6223.47
    Interest4.304.545.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.1031.0818.08
    Exceptional Items--9.75--
    P/L Before Tax26.1040.8318.08
    Tax-0.21-1.734.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3142.5513.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3142.5513.31
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.163.491.09
    Diluted EPS2.163.491.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.163.491.09
    Diluted EPS2.163.491.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited