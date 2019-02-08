Pricol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 333.66 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pricol are:
Net Sales at Rs 333.66 crore in December 2018 up 2.05% from Rs. 326.94 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.96 crore in December 2018 down 248.77% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2018 down 63.51% from Rs. 33.49 crore in December 2017.
Pricol shares closed at 40.45 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.05% returns over the last 6 months and -57.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pricol
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|316.16
|340.08
|274.36
|Other Operating Income
|17.50
|29.32
|52.59
|Total Income From Operations
|333.66
|369.41
|326.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|203.45
|226.30
|196.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.04
|20.46
|15.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.12
|10.39
|-11.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.70
|43.30
|40.94
|Depreciation
|20.33
|19.71
|18.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.69
|40.41
|53.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.68
|8.84
|14.47
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.55
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.11
|9.38
|15.16
|Interest
|4.87
|4.10
|2.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.98
|5.29
|12.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.98
|5.29
|12.40
|Tax
|-0.02
|2.41
|3.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.96
|2.88
|8.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.96
|2.88
|8.71
|Equity Share Capital
|9.48
|9.48
|9.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|0.30
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|0.30
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|0.30
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|0.30
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited