Pricol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 333.66 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.66 crore in December 2018 up 2.05% from Rs. 326.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.96 crore in December 2018 down 248.77% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2018 down 63.51% from Rs. 33.49 crore in December 2017.

Pricol shares closed at 40.45 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.05% returns over the last 6 months and -57.38% over the last 12 months.