Pricol Ltd reports Q1 standalone profit at Rs 15.92 crore

PTI
Aug 05, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Automotive technology firm Pricol Ltd has reported a standalone profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 15.92 crore, the company said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had registered standalone profit at Rs 2.41 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, standalone profit was at Rs 45.62 crore. The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 428.57 crore, from Rs 306.52 crore registered the corresponding quarter previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2022, standalone total income stood at Rs 1,483.36 crore, a company statement said here.

"The outlook for the industry remains uncertain with continued electronic chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hurting the vehicle productions of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and in turn affecting our sales," company managing director Vikram Mohan said. "The trend of acute price increase of raw materials continues to remain so, eroding the bottom-line. Nevertheless, we have managed to achieve a performance better than the market inspite of such external conditions," he said.

