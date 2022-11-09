 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pricol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.83 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 515.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.7% from Rs. 407.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in September 2022 up 224.03% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.08 crore in September 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 185.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 70.47% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 515.83 445.15 407.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 515.83 445.15 407.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 346.06 308.16 278.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.18 12.70 11.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 -9.24 -6.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.11 51.86 52.34
Depreciation 20.36 20.18 19.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.87 29.76 23.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.09 31.74 29.10
Other Income 0.63 3.01 2.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.72 34.75 31.47
Interest 4.59 4.52 8.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.12 30.23 22.72
Exceptional Items 9.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.87 30.23 22.72
Tax 0.35 9.64 8.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.53 20.59 14.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.53 20.59 14.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.53 20.59 14.67
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 1.69 1.20
Diluted EPS 3.90 1.69 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 1.69 1.20
Diluted EPS 3.90 1.69 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:05 pm
