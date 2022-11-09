English
    Pricol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.83 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 515.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.7% from Rs. 407.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in September 2022 up 224.03% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.08 crore in September 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2021.

    Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

    Pricol shares closed at 185.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 70.47% over the last 12 months.

    Pricol
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations515.83445.15407.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations515.83445.15407.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials346.06308.16278.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.1812.7011.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-9.24-6.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.1151.8652.34
    Depreciation20.3620.1819.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8729.7623.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0931.7429.10
    Other Income0.633.012.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7234.7531.47
    Interest4.594.528.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.1230.2322.72
    Exceptional Items9.75----
    P/L Before Tax47.8730.2322.72
    Tax0.359.648.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.5320.5914.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.5320.5914.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.5320.5914.67
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.901.691.20
    Diluted EPS3.901.691.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.901.691.20
    Diluted EPS3.901.691.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

