Pricol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.83 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 515.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.7% from Rs. 407.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in September 2022 up 224.03% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.08 crore in September 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 185.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 70.47% over the last 12 months.