Pricol Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 407.13 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.13 crore in September 2021 up 4.42% from Rs. 389.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2021 down 70.38% from Rs. 49.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2021 down 9.6% from Rs. 56.58 crore in September 2020.

Pricol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.22 in September 2020.

Pricol shares closed at 112.25 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.73% returns over the last 6 months and 102.07% over the last 12 months.