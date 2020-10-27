Pricol Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 389.89 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.89 crore in September 2020 up 21.21% from Rs. 321.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.52 crore in September 2020 up 182.98% from Rs. 59.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.58 crore in September 2020 up 201.12% from Rs. 18.79 crore in September 2019.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.29 in September 2019.

Pricol shares closed at 54.60 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 69.57% over the last 12 months.