    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pricol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore in March 2023 up 26.35% from Rs. 414.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.80 crore in March 2023 up 74.32% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.29 crore in March 2023 up 20.76% from Rs. 52.41 crore in March 2022.

    Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2022.

    Pricol shares closed at 229.70 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 97.25% over the last 12 months.

    Pricol
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations509.69474.09414.31
    Other Operating Income13.80----
    Total Income From Operations523.48474.09414.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials346.83323.06276.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.7617.0812.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.91-11.371.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.4262.1243.40
    Depreciation17.2420.1319.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1632.2329.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1730.8531.01
    Other Income1.890.781.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0531.6332.51
    Interest4.864.305.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1927.3227.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.1927.3227.26
    Tax11.390.5610.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.8026.7617.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.8026.7617.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.8026.7617.10
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.201.40
    Diluted EPS2.452.201.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.201.40
    Diluted EPS2.452.201.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm