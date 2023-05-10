Pricol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore in March 2023 up 26.35% from Rs. 414.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.80 crore in March 2023 up 74.32% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.29 crore in March 2023 up 20.76% from Rs. 52.41 crore in March 2022.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2022.

Pricol shares closed at 229.70 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 97.25% over the last 12 months.