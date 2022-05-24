 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pricol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.31 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 414.31 crore in March 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 446.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022 up 1118.49% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.41 crore in March 2022 down 7.09% from Rs. 56.41 crore in March 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 115.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 414.31 407.33 429.70
Other Operating Income -- -- 16.47
Total Income From Operations 414.31 407.33 446.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.54 261.42 297.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.57 13.53 16.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.22 4.80 -3.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.40 49.90 48.58
Depreciation 19.90 20.16 22.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.66 30.40 31.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.01 27.12 32.55
Other Income 1.50 0.97 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.51 28.09 33.64
Interest 5.25 5.55 9.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.26 22.54 24.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.26 22.54 24.33
Tax 10.16 5.19 22.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.10 17.35 1.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.10 17.35 1.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.10 17.35 1.40
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.42 0.12
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.42 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.42 0.12
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.42 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
