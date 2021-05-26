MARKET NEWS

Pricol Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 446.17 crore, up 21.25% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 446.17 crore in March 2021 up 21.25% from Rs. 367.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 down 93.42% from Rs. 21.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.41 crore in March 2021 up 47.32% from Rs. 38.29 crore in March 2020.

Pricol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2020.

Pricol shares closed at 85.95 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.58% returns over the last 6 months and 125.59% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations429.70462.25354.08
Other Operating Income16.47--13.90
Total Income From Operations446.17462.25367.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials297.53310.69233.86
Purchase of Traded Goods16.5715.9416.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.46-14.185.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.5849.5745.54
Depreciation22.7723.6726.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.6230.7338.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5545.832.03
Other Income1.090.4010.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6446.2312.17
Interest9.3112.2811.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.3333.950.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.3333.950.37
Tax22.9312.52-1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.4021.432.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----19.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.4021.4321.32
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.4021.4321.32
Equity Share Capital12.1912.199.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.122.012.01
Diluted EPS0.122.012.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.122.012.01
Diluted EPS0.122.012.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Pricol #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

