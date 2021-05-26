Pricol Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 446.17 crore, up 21.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.17 crore in March 2021 up 21.25% from Rs. 367.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 down 93.42% from Rs. 21.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.41 crore in March 2021 up 47.32% from Rs. 38.29 crore in March 2020.

Pricol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2020.

Pricol shares closed at 85.95 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.58% returns over the last 6 months and 125.59% over the last 12 months.