    Pricol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 537.21 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 537.21 crore in June 2023 up 20.68% from Rs. 445.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2023 up 55.09% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.50 crore in June 2023 up 22.88% from Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2022.

    Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

    Pricol shares closed at 279.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.

    Pricol
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations537.21509.69445.15
    Other Operating Income--13.80--
    Total Income From Operations537.21523.48445.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials364.52346.83308.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.3414.7612.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.979.91-9.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.0855.4251.86
    Depreciation19.8217.2420.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.5835.1629.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8444.1731.74
    Other Income2.841.893.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6846.0534.75
    Interest4.654.864.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.0341.1930.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.0341.1930.23
    Tax11.1011.399.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9429.8020.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9429.8020.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.9429.8020.59
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.451.69
    Diluted EPS2.622.451.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.451.69
    Diluted EPS2.622.451.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

