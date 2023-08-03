Pricol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 537.21 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.21 crore in June 2023 up 20.68% from Rs. 445.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2023 up 55.09% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.50 crore in June 2023 up 22.88% from Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2022.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

Pricol shares closed at 279.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.