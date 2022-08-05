 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pricol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in June 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 315.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022 up 246.56% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2022 up 46.13% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 157.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.

Pricol
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 445.15 414.31 315.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 445.15 414.31 315.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 308.16 276.54 193.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.70 12.57 10.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.24 1.22 8.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.86 43.40 46.16
Depreciation 20.18 19.90 22.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.76 29.66 23.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.74 31.01 11.52
Other Income 3.01 1.50 3.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.75 32.51 15.50
Interest 4.52 5.25 7.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.23 27.26 7.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.23 27.26 7.76
Tax 9.64 10.16 1.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.59 17.10 5.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.59 17.10 5.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.59 17.10 5.94
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.40 0.49
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.40 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.40 0.49
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.40 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
