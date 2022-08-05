Pricol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in June 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 315.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022 up 246.56% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2022 up 46.13% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2021.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Pricol shares closed at 157.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.