    Pricol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in June 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 315.93 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022 up 246.56% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2022 up 46.13% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2021.

    Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

    Pricol shares closed at 157.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.

    Pricol
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations445.15414.31315.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations445.15414.31315.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.16276.54193.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.7012.5710.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.241.228.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.8643.4046.16
    Depreciation20.1819.9022.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7629.6623.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7431.0111.52
    Other Income3.011.503.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7532.5115.50
    Interest4.525.257.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.2327.267.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.2327.267.76
    Tax9.6410.161.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5917.105.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5917.105.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.5917.105.94
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.400.49
    Diluted EPS1.691.400.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.400.49
    Diluted EPS1.691.400.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
