Pricol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.09 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.09 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 407.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 48.25 crore in December 2021.

Pricol
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 474.09 515.83 407.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.09 515.83 407.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 323.06 346.06 261.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.08 15.18 13.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.37 0.16 4.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.12 58.11 49.90
Depreciation 20.13 20.36 20.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.23 33.87 30.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.85 42.09 27.12
Other Income 0.78 0.63 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.63 42.72 28.09
Interest 4.30 4.59 5.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.32 38.12 22.54
Exceptional Items -- 9.75 --
P/L Before Tax 27.32 47.87 22.54
Tax 0.56 0.35 5.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.76 47.53 17.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.76 47.53 17.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.76 47.53 17.35
Equity Share Capital 12.19 12.19 12.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 3.90 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.20 3.90 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.20 3.90 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.20 3.90 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
