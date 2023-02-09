Pricol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.09 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.09 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 407.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 48.25 crore in December 2021.