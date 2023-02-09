English
    Pricol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.09 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:

    Net Sales at Rs 474.09 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 407.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 48.25 crore in December 2021.

    Pricol
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations474.09515.83407.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations474.09515.83407.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials323.06346.06261.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0815.1813.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.370.164.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.1258.1149.90
    Depreciation20.1320.3620.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2333.8730.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8542.0927.12
    Other Income0.780.630.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6342.7228.09
    Interest4.304.595.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3238.1222.54
    Exceptional Items--9.75--
    P/L Before Tax27.3247.8722.54
    Tax0.560.355.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7647.5317.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7647.5317.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.7647.5317.35
    Equity Share Capital12.1912.1912.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.203.901.42
    Diluted EPS2.203.901.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.203.901.42
    Diluted EPS2.203.901.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited