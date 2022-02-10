Pricol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 407.33 crore, down 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.33 crore in December 2021 down 11.88% from Rs. 462.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2021 down 19.04% from Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.25 crore in December 2021 down 30.97% from Rs. 69.90 crore in December 2020.

Pricol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2020.

Pricol shares closed at 130.80 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and 126.30% over the last 12 months.