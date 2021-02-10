Pricol Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 462.25 crore, up 59.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.25 crore in December 2020 up 59.7% from Rs. 289.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2020 up 162.54% from Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.90 crore in December 2020 up 308.77% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2019.

Pricol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.62 in December 2019.

Pricol shares closed at 57.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.62% returns over the last 6 months and -3.67% over the last 12 months.