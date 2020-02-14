Pricol Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 289.44 crore, down 14.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.44 crore in December 2019 down 14.77% from Rs. 339.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2019 up 34.22% from Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2019 up 24.54% from Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2018.

Pricol shares closed at 49.95 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 76.81% returns over the last 6 months and 38.75% over the last 12 months.