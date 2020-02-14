Pricol Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 289.44 crore, down 14.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pricol are:
Net Sales at Rs 289.44 crore in December 2019 down 14.77% from Rs. 339.59 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2019 up 34.22% from Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2019 up 24.54% from Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2018.
Pricol shares closed at 49.95 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 76.81% returns over the last 6 months and 38.75% over the last 12 months.
|Pricol
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.21
|305.89
|322.09
|Other Operating Income
|15.24
|15.77
|17.50
|Total Income From Operations
|289.44
|321.66
|339.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|190.39
|198.12
|204.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.61
|18.00
|17.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.66
|9.07
|23.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.56
|42.92
|44.22
|Depreciation
|23.93
|23.69
|20.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.59
|36.16
|37.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.98
|-6.30
|-7.91
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.39
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.83
|-4.90
|-7.10
|Interest
|8.02
|6.63
|5.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.85
|-11.54
|-12.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.85
|-11.54
|-12.53
|Tax
|-2.09
|0.51
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.75
|-12.05
|-12.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-21.51
|-47.63
|-39.58
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.26
|-59.67
|-52.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.26
|-59.67
|-52.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.48
|9.48
|9.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-6.29
|-5.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|-6.29
|-5.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-6.29
|-5.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.62
|-6.29
|-5.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:00 pm