Prevest Denpro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in March 2023 up 50.91% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2023 up 107.43% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2022.