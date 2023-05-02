 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prevest Denpro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prevest Denpro are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in March 2023 up 50.91% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2023 up 107.43% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2022.

Prevest Denpro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.08 12.27 9.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.08 12.27 9.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.99 3.01 2.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -0.09 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.29 2.06 2.29
Depreciation 0.16 0.18 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.86 2.33 1.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.76 4.78 2.75
Other Income 0.02 0.50 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.78 5.28 3.61
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.78 5.28 3.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.78 5.28 3.61
Tax 0.67 1.69 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.11 3.59 2.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.11 3.59 2.46
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 60.79 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 2.99 2.05
Diluted EPS -- 2.99 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 2.99 2.05
Diluted EPS -- 2.99 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited