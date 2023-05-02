English
    Prevest Denpro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prevest Denpro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in March 2023 up 50.91% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2023 up 107.43% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2022.

    Prevest Denpro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2022.

    Prevest Denpro shares closed at 403.80 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.

    Prevest Denpro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0812.279.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0812.279.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.993.012.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.09-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.292.062.29
    Depreciation0.160.180.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.862.331.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.764.782.75
    Other Income0.020.500.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.785.283.61
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.785.283.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.785.283.61
    Tax0.671.691.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.113.592.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.113.592.46
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves60.79----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.262.992.05
    Diluted EPS--2.992.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.262.992.05
    Diluted EPS--2.992.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Medical Equipment/Supplies/Accessories #Prevest Denpro #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am