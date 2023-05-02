Prevest Denpro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in March 2023 up 50.91% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2023 up 107.43% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2022.

Prevest Denpro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2022.

Prevest Denpro shares closed at 403.80 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.