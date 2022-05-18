Prevest Denpro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore, down 54.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 54.38% from Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022 down 60.38% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2021.

Prevest Denpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2021.

Prevest Denpro shares closed at 362.05 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)