    Prevest Denpro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore, down 54.38% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prevest Denpro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 54.38% from Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022 down 60.38% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2021.

    Prevest Denpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2021.

    Prevest Denpro shares closed at 362.05 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Prevest Denpro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.3311.12
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations9.3311.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.592.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.28
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.291.57
    Depreciation0.150.13
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.592.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.754.47
    Other Income0.860.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.615.14
    Interest--0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.615.12
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax3.615.12
    Tax1.151.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.463.75
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.463.75
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.053.13
    Diluted EPS2.053.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.053.13
    Diluted EPS2.053.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
