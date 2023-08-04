Prevest Denpro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.39 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.39 crore in June 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 10.94% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2023 up 7.12% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2022.

Prevest Denpro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2022.

Prevest Denpro shares closed at 505.95 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.54% returns over the last 6 months and 72.65% over the last 12 months.