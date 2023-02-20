Prevest Denpro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prevest Denpro are:Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in December 2022 up 10.29% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.
Prevest Denpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in December 2021.
|Prevest Denpro shares closed at 340.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.
|Prevest Denpro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.27
|11.21
|11.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.27
|11.21
|11.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|3.06
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.06
|1.96
|1.57
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.19
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|2.02
|2.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.78
|4.02
|4.47
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.82
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.28
|4.84
|5.14
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.28
|4.84
|5.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.28
|4.84
|5.12
|Tax
|1.69
|1.51
|1.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.59
|3.33
|3.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.59
|3.33
|3.75
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.99
|2.78
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.99
|--
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.99
|2.78
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.99
|--
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited