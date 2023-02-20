 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prevest Denpro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prevest Denpro are:Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in December 2022 up 10.29% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.
Prevest Denpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in December 2021. Prevest Denpro shares closed at 340.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.
Prevest Denpro
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.2711.2111.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.2711.2111.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.013.062.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.050.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.061.961.57
Depreciation0.180.190.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.332.022.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.784.024.47
Other Income0.500.820.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.284.845.14
Interest----0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.284.845.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.284.845.12
Tax1.691.511.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.593.333.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.593.333.75
Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.992.783.13
Diluted EPS2.99--3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.992.783.13
Diluted EPS2.99--3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Medical Equipment/Supplies/Accessories #Prevest Denpro #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm