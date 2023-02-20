Prevest Denpro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.27 11.21 11.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.27 11.21 11.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.01 3.06 2.52 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.05 0.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.06 1.96 1.57 Depreciation 0.18 0.19 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.33 2.02 2.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.78 4.02 4.47 Other Income 0.50 0.82 0.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.28 4.84 5.14 Interest -- -- 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.28 4.84 5.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.28 4.84 5.12 Tax 1.69 1.51 1.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.59 3.33 3.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.59 3.33 3.75 Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.99 2.78 3.13 Diluted EPS 2.99 -- 3.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.99 2.78 3.13 Diluted EPS 2.99 -- 3.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited