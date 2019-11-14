App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prestige Estates Q2 profit up 14% at Rs 110.6cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,962.7 crore during July-September period of 2019-20 fiscal year from Rs 1,338.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects has reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110.6 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 96.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,962.7 crore during July-September period of 2019-20 fiscal year from Rs 1,338.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Prestige group has diversified business model across residential, office, retail, and hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India.

Close

The group has completed 241 projects with developable area of 125 million sq ft and has 45 ongoing projects across segments, with total developable area of 48 million sq ft.

related news

Further, it has 65 million sq ft in the planning stage, and holds a land bank with potential developable area of over 29 million sq ft.

The consolidated turnover of the company during 2018-19 was Rs 5,284 crore with operating income of Rs 1,566 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #earnings #Prestige Estates Projects #Q2 #Results

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.