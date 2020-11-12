PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40% at Rs 94 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 1,916.7 crore in the second quarter of this financial year as against Rs 1,962.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Prestige Estates #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.