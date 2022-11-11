 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Estate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.00 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 817.00 crore in September 2022 down 5.8% from Rs. 867.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2022 down 46.77% from Rs. 85.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.10 crore in September 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 245.90 crore in September 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 456.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.

Prestige Estates Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 817.00 948.80 867.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 817.00 948.80 867.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.80 35.30 48.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -226.90 -174.50 26.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.70 68.40 66.30
Depreciation 82.10 72.60 70.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 738.20 795.90 588.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.10 151.10 67.10
Other Income 25.90 33.80 108.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.00 184.90 175.90
Interest 79.50 74.20 72.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.50 110.70 103.60
Exceptional Items -- 20.40 --
P/L Before Tax 59.50 131.10 103.60
Tax 14.20 18.90 18.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.30 112.20 85.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.30 112.20 85.10
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 2.80 2.12
Diluted EPS 1.13 2.80 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 2.80 2.12
Diluted EPS 1.13 2.80 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prestige Estate #Prestige Estates Projects #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm
