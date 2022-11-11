Prestige Estate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.00 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 817.00 crore in September 2022 down 5.8% from Rs. 867.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2022 down 46.77% from Rs. 85.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.10 crore in September 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 245.90 crore in September 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 456.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.