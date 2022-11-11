English
    Prestige Estate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.00 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 817.00 crore in September 2022 down 5.8% from Rs. 867.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2022 down 46.77% from Rs. 85.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.10 crore in September 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 245.90 crore in September 2021.

    Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2021.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 456.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations817.00948.80867.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations817.00948.80867.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.8035.3048.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-226.90-174.5026.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.7068.4066.30
    Depreciation82.1072.6070.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses738.20795.90588.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.10151.1067.10
    Other Income25.9033.80108.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.00184.90175.90
    Interest79.5074.2072.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.50110.70103.60
    Exceptional Items--20.40--
    P/L Before Tax59.50131.10103.60
    Tax14.2018.9018.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.30112.2085.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.30112.2085.10
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.132.802.12
    Diluted EPS1.132.802.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.132.802.12
    Diluted EPS1.132.802.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
