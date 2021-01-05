Prestige Estate Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 949.20 crore, up 48.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 949.20 crore in September 2020 up 48.89% from Rs. 637.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.10 crore in September 2020 down 50.62% from Rs. 152.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.80 crore in September 2020 down 16.31% from Rs. 345.10 crore in September 2019.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.06 in September 2019.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 272.95 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.