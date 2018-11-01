Prestige Estate Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 768.40 crore, up 28.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 768.40 crore in September 2018 up 28.15% from Rs. 599.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.60 crore in September 2018 up 24.95% from Rs. 50.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.70 crore in September 2018 up 53.35% from Rs. 122.40 crore in September 2017.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2017.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 194.90 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.90% over the last 12 months.