Prestige Estate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,853.20 crore, up 35.53% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,853.20 crore in March 2022 up 35.53% from Rs. 1,367.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 701.70 crore in March 2022 up 1822.47% from Rs. 36.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.70 crore in March 2022 up 29.78% from Rs. 310.30 crore in March 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 17.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 429.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Prestige Estates Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,853.20 996.80 1,367.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,853.20 996.80 1,367.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.60 27.30 54.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 906.00 364.80 351.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.20 49.90 63.80
Depreciation 75.10 69.40 76.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 495.40 337.40 644.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 267.90 148.00 176.20
Other Income 59.70 84.90 57.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.60 232.90 234.10
Interest 79.90 71.70 94.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 247.70 161.20 139.90
Exceptional Items 539.90 -- -81.30
P/L Before Tax 787.60 161.20 58.60
Tax 85.90 39.90 22.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 701.70 121.30 36.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 701.70 121.30 36.50
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.50 3.03 0.91
Diluted EPS 17.50 3.03 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.50 3.03 0.91
Diluted EPS 17.50 3.03 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:12 pm
